Air Force Vice Chief Reviews Ladakh's Readiness Amidst Infrastructure Push

Leh, Oct 2 (PTI) Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari visited forward areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.

The VCAS interact with personnel deployed in eastern Ladakh region during his visited from September 28 to 30, the spokesman said in a statement here.

During the visit, Air Marshal Tiwari reviewed the infrastructure and operational facilities in the sector and forward operational locations.

He interacted with Air Force and Army personnel and commended them for their dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers despite the challenging terrain and climatic conditions, the spokesman said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Border Roads Organisation and other agencies executing critical infrastructure projects in the region.

The VCAS emphasised the importance of synergy between the Armed Forces and civil agencies in strengthening India’s operational readiness in high altitude areas, the spokesman said.

He stated that the timely completion of infrastructure projects provide a significant boost to India’s strategic reach and air power capabilities in Ladakh.

