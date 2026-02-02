Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Bengal Ruled By Thugs': Crude Bombs Hurled, Shots Fired As Fresh Violence Erupts In Kolkata; 10 Held

Locals living near Kolkata's Golpark alleged that the attack was carried out by a gang led by notorious criminal Sona Pappu. They said the attackers were armed with firearms, bombs, and sharp weapons.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

Fresh violence erupted in south Kolkata’s Golpark area on Sunday night as two rival groups clashed, leaving two people injured. Crude bombs and stones were hurled and bullets fired during the clash between two groups, triggering panic in the area.

At least 10 people were arrested in the incident under the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station limits, PTI reported.

"The situation is now under control. Ten people were arrested early on Monday, and raids are underway to arrest others involved in the clash," a police officer told PTI.

Bombs, Bullets, And Vandalism Spark Panic

The violence broke out on Kankulia Road around 8.30 pm when a group of youths from another area entered the locality and were confronted by locals, the officer said. Stones were hurled from both sides, creating panic in the area.

"Crude bombs were thrown, and at least one round of bullets was fired during the clash. Empty cartridges and splinters have been recovered from the area," the officer said.

A mob later vandalised several motorcycles and attempted to attack a police vehicle when security personnel arrived to disperse the crowd.

A large police force was then deployed to bring the situation under control. "CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to identify the miscreants," the officer added.

Locals alleged that the violence was aimed at asserting control over the locality. A local Trinamool Congress leader visited the area, saying, "Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating panic and disturbing public order."

The investigation is ongoing, the police said.

'Bengal Being Ruled By Thugs,' Says BJP Leader

Following the violent incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh slammed the law and order in Bengal and remarked that the state was being ruled by thugs. He even alleged that the police are in cahoots with these thugs.

"The entire state of Bengal is ruled by thugs, criminals, and the mafia. The police are also in cahoots with them, and the government has no control whatsoever. Consequently, they fight amongst themselves over territory, causing suffering to the public, destroying homes, and killing innocent people," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

"All of this is beyond Mamata Banerjee's control. As long as this government remains in power, there is no possibility of stopping this," he added.

Locals living near Golpark alleged that the attack was carried out by a gang led by notorious criminal Sona Pappu. They said the attackers were armed with firearms, bombs, and sharp weapons, creating panic in the area.

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
BJP Kolkata Violence WEst Bengal .TMC KOLKATA Kankulia Road
