Kolkata Metro To Run Special Night-Long Services During Durga Puja: Check Timings, Routes

As Kolkata gears up for the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations, Metro Railway Kolkata has announced an extensive schedule of 3,021 special service trains spanning its four metro routes from September 27 to October 2. This move marks a significant increase from last year, with 651 additional services set to ensure smooth transit for festival-goers across the city.

For the first time, special trains will operate on the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat), Yellow Line (Kavi Subhas-Beliaghata), and the Green Line, which links Esplanade with Salt Lake Sector V. These expansions are designed to help passengers navigate to nearly every part of Kolkata with ease during the bustling holiday period.

Blue Line (Dakshineswar- Kavi Subhash)

Metro services will run continuously from 1 pm until 4 am on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami.

Dates: September 29 to October 1

Peak frequency: 6-7 minutes

Total services: 246 daily

Last trains: 3:48 am (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram) and 3:47 am (Shahid Khudiram-Dakshineswar)

According to the Indian Express, Kolkata Metro blue line will operate as follows on:

Panchami (Sept 27): 262 services from 8 AM to 11 PM.

Sasthi (Sept 28): 246 services from 9 AM to 11 PM.

Dashami (Oct 2): 132 services from 1 PM to 10 PM (every 8 minutes).

Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V)

The east-west corridor will also operate through the night on key Puja days.

Dates: September 29 to October 1

Operating hours: 1:30 pm-4:18 am

Total services: 192 daily

Peak frequency: 8 minutes

Last trains: 4:06 am (Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V), 4:18 am (Salt Lake Sector V-Howrah Maidan)

On regular Puja days the services will be available as follows:

Panchami (Sept 27): 225 services from 7:30 AM-11:16 PM (every 6 mins)

Sasthi (Sept 28): 184 services from 9 AM-11:28 PM (every 8 mins)

Dashami (Oct 2): 74 services from 1:30 PM-10:32 PM (every 15 mins)

Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar)

Panchami and Sasthi: 3 pm-10:35 pm, 15 minutes’ frequency

Saptami to Navami: Services until 10:50 pm

Dashami: Last train at 9:20 pm

Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat)

Panchami to Dashami, there will be 38 services daily, 3 pm-10:55 pm, with 25 minutes’ frequency.

Metro officials highlighted the enhanced capacity, noting that the special services will have the ability to transport up to 9.06 million passengers over the six-day festival.

“The capacity offered this year is more than 120 per cent compared to last year’s actual passenger count of 4.1 million,” a spokesperson told news agency PTI. In 2023, special services operated over a shorter stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.

Kolkata Metro Sees Record Passenger Surge

With West Bengal steeped in festive preparations and crowds flocking to markets and pandals, Metro Railway has seen consistent growth in passenger numbers. On September 24, over 8,36,000 commuters rode the Metro, surpassing last year’s mark for ‘Dwitiya’ day, which stood at 7,93,000.

On Wednesday alone, Metro ridership further showed the rising demand as more than 6,10,000 travelers used the Blue Line between Dakshineswar and Sahid Khudiram, while the Green Line recorded over 2,05,000 commuters.

Adding to the festive convenience, the Metro has extended the validity of its Smart Card from one year to ten years, prompting a surge in purchases. On September 25, a total of 2,839 Smart Cards were sold by 5 pm, a notable jump from the 1,739 sold during the same period the previous day.