Entrepreneur and event organiser Satadru Dutta was produced before a Bidhannagar court on Sunday, a day after his arrest in connection with the chaos during the Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The court remanded Dutta to 14 days of police custody.

Dutta was arrested from the airport on Saturday and booked under multiple non-bailable sections of the IPC, including charges related to grievous injury, assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work and damage to public property.

Lawyer Defends Calling It 'False"

During the hearing, Dutta’s counsel argued that he was being falsely implicated and claimed he was merely an event manager. The state government, however, opposed bail, stating that organisers were directly responsible for the lack of crowd control and poor planning at the venue.

Government counsel told the court that the FIR alleged organisers surrounded the field when Messi entered, blocking spectators’ view and triggering unrest. Several police personnel were injured during the chaos, prompting the prosecution to seek custodial interrogation to identify others involved and collect evidence.

BJP Workers Stage Protest Outside Bidhanpur Court

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests outside the Bidhannagar court, holding shoes and footballs, and attempted to block the vehicle carrying Dutta. Some protesters briefly entered the court परिसर, raising slogans against state ministers.

Leader of Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari demanded the arrest of senior state leaders before action against the organiser, calling the incident a “national embarrassment”.