Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMessi Event Chaos: BJP Protests With Shoes, Footballs As Organiser Satadru Dutta Appears In Court

Messi Event Chaos: BJP Protests With Shoes, Footballs As Organiser Satadru Dutta Appears In Court

Satadru Dutta was sent to police custody as BJP workers staged dramatic protests outside the court over the Kolkata Messi event chaos.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Entrepreneur and event organiser Satadru Dutta was produced before a Bidhannagar court on Sunday, a day after his arrest in connection with the chaos during the Lionel Messi event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The court remanded Dutta to 14 days of police custody.

Dutta was arrested from the airport on Saturday and booked under multiple non-bailable sections of the IPC, including charges related to grievous injury, assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work and damage to public property.

Lawyer Defends Calling It 'False"

During the hearing, Dutta’s counsel argued that he was being falsely implicated and claimed he was merely an event manager. The state government, however, opposed bail, stating that organisers were directly responsible for the lack of crowd control and poor planning at the venue.

Government counsel told the court that the FIR alleged organisers surrounded the field when Messi entered, blocking spectators’ view and triggering unrest. Several police personnel were injured during the chaos, prompting the prosecution to seek custodial interrogation to identify others involved and collect evidence.

BJP Workers Stage Protest Outside Bidhanpur Court 

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged protests outside the Bidhannagar court, holding shoes and footballs, and attempted to block the vehicle carrying Dutta. Some protesters briefly entered the court परिसर, raising slogans against state ministers.

Leader of Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari demanded the arrest of senior state leaders before action against the organiser, calling the incident a “national embarrassment”.

Also read
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Lionel Messi WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
News
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
PM Modi Condemns Ghastly Bondi Beach Shooting, Says India Stands With Australia
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
Football
Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance
Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget