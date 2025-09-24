Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKolkata Limps Back To Normalcy After Waterlogging Disrupts Life Ahead Of Durga Puja, More Rain Likely In 24 Hours

Kolkata Limps Back To Normalcy After Waterlogging Disrupts Life Ahead Of Durga Puja, More Rain Likely In 24 Hours

Kolkata received 20% of its annual rainfall in one night as a near-cloudburst dumped 251 mm, flooding key areas and disrupting Durga Puja preparations amid warnings of more showers this week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The city of Kolkata is still struggling to regain normalcy a day after a historic downpour left streets submerged, transport paralyzed, and 10 people dead. Salt Lake, north Kolkata, and central parts of the metropolis remain waterlogged, causing traffic snarls and forcing residents to navigate ankle-deep water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours but warns of intermittent light showers, thunder, and gusty winds in some areas. Meanwhile, municipal crews worked overnight to pump out water from low-lying neighborhoods, though life remains disrupted in Bidhannagar and adjoining areas. Vehicles crawl along flooded roads, and pedestrians struggle to make their way through inundated lanes.

To prevent accidents, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation switched off streetlights on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who postponed her scheduled Durga Puja pandal inaugurations due to the weather, is expected to visit the marquees and inaugurate a new fire station at Kalighat on Wednesday. Officials noted that while floodwaters are slowly receding, restoring normal life before the festive season remains a pressing challenge.

Record-Breaking Rainfall Hits the City

The downpour on Monday night, among the heaviest in nearly four decades—dumped 252 mm of rain in just seven hours, roughly 20% of Kolkata’s annual rainfall. This marked the city’s highest single-day rainfall since 1986 and the sixth-highest in the past 137 years. The rain turned major roads into rivers, disrupted Metro and train services, and threw air travel into disarray, just days ahead of Bengal’s largest festival, Durga Puja.

At least 10 lives were lost, nine of them due to electrocution, as streets flooded and unsecured live cables posed deadly risks. The torrential rain also forced authorities to advance school holidays and urged office workers to work from home.

Some of the hardest-hit areas included:

  • Garia Kamdahari: 332 mm
  • Jodhpur Park: 285 mm
  • Kalighat: 280 mm
  • Topsia: 275 mm
  • Ballygunge: 264 mm
  • Thanthania (north Kolkata): 195 mm

Weather experts explained that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, moving toward Gangetic West Bengal, drew in massive moisture, leading to the intense rainfall. Despite its severity, the IMD clarified that it did not qualify as a cloudburst, as maximum hourly rainfall recorded was 98 mm, just shy of the 100 mm threshold.

Another low-pressure system is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 25. While it may move toward Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, light rain could affect southern parts of Bengal. Authorities remain vigilant but anticipate minimal disruption to Durga Puja festivities.

Durga Puja Preparations Disrupted

The city’s pre-Puja hustle faced a major setback. Organizers rushed to protect pandals from flooding by erecting elevated platforms, tarpaulin covers, and emergency drainage systems. Electrical safety has become a top priority, with committees urgently waterproofing connections to prevent electrocutions.

Several major pandals, including Bosepukur Talbagan and Hatibagan Nabin Pally, reported waterlogging and structural damage. Volunteers scrambled to pump out water and secure electrical systems, fearing further losses just days before the festival’s grand celebrations.

Transport Chaos and Daily Life Disruption

The rain wreaked havoc across the city’s transport network. Railway yards at Howrah and Sealdah flooded, leading to suspension of suburban train services. The Metro between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations also remained suspended.

Air travel was equally affected, with around 100 flights cancelled and 80 delayed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Commuters faced severe challenges, abandoning cars stuck in floodwaters, while residential garages across the city were submerged.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid waterlogged roads, park vehicles on higher ground, and take precautionary steps if their cars were already in floodwater, emphasizing safety and minimizing damage.

Government Response

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted strongly to the electrocution deaths, holding CESC accountable for lapses in electrical safety. She announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and promised government jobs for next of kin.

“Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. They must ensure people do not suffer due to poor maintenance,” Banerjee said. She also pointed to inadequate dredging at Farakka, citing repeated waterlogging every time rains hit the city.

Current Weather and Forecast

As of Wednesday, Kolkata experiences cloudy skies with intermittent rain, temperatures ranging between 25.1°C and 32.2°C, and humidity hovering around 80–89%. Wind speeds reach 16 km/h, while visibility drops to 4–6 km in overcast conditions.

The IMD has issued an orange alert, cautioning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 50 km/h. The forecast for the coming days:

  • Sept 25: Occasional afternoon rain, 32°C/26°C, 88% rain probability
  • Sept 26: Light showers, 32°C, 23% chance of rain
  • Sept 27: Periods of rain, 31°C/27°C, 59% precipitation probability
  • Sept 28: Thunderstorms expected, 29°C/26°C, 91% chance of rain
  • Schools remain closed through September 25, while offices and universities are advised to adopt remote working wherever possible.

Air Quality Improves Amid Rain

The persistent rainfall has temporarily improved air quality, with AQI readings in the Moderate category (66–84). PM2.5 levels are 27–28 µg/m³, while PM10 concentrations sit at 56–66 µg/m³. Though carbon monoxide levels remain elevated, the ongoing rain continues to wash out pollutants, offering some relief to the city’s residents.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
IMD Forecast Kolkata Weather Kolkata Rain West Bengal Rain Kolkata Waterlogging Near Cloudburst Kolkata Flooding Durga Puja Disruption 251 Mm Rainfall Kolkata Storm
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
Advertisement

Videos

Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Reappears Publicly After Coup Speculations
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna To Focus On Bihar Assembly Election Strategy
Asia Cup 2025: India Face Bangladesh After Dominant Run In Dubai Super Four Clash
Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget