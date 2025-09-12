Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has once again been jolted by tragedy after a third-year undergraduate student of the English department was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the campus late Thursday night.

The incident took place between 10 PM and 10:30 PM near the pond beside Gate No. 4, close to the students' union room, while a cultural programme organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was underway.

According to staff and police sources, the student was spotted lying unconscious near the water. Security personnel and fellow students rushed to her aid, pulling her out and attempting to revive her. Despite their desperate efforts, she remained unresponsive. She was quickly taken to a nearby private medical college and hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Hospital officials confirmed that the Jadavpur police station was informed immediately, and a postmortem has been made mandatory. Till late at night, the university had not released any official statement, and students were unwilling to speak to the media.

Leaders Question Campus Safety

The sudden death sparked outrage across student and political circles, reviving questions about security on campus.

JU TMCP President Kishalay Roy expressed deep shock. He posted on Facebook, "We have been informed that a student was found unconscious near the pond at Gate No. 4. This is extremely unfortunate, and we are deeply shocked."

Raising sharp concerns, Roy added, "Why are programmes allowed to continue late into the night? Why is there no strict monitoring to prevent alcohol consumption and other unlawful activities? Who will take responsibility for this untimely death?"

West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya also weighed in, calling the incident "extremely unfortunate". Drawing parallels to earlier tragedies, he said, "Two years ago, we saw Swapnadeep's tragic death. Today, again, we face a similar loss."

He added, "Without a permanent Vice-Chancellor, the university's functioning is crippled. We urge the Chief Minister to appoint one immediately."

I deeply regret the tragic death of a third year student of the English Department of Jadavpur University.



Our demands:

- Proper investigation

- Installation of CCTVs

- Creation of police post

- Recruitment of permanent vice-chancellor pic.twitter.com/3XHWeMsVon — Trinankur Bhattacharjee (@TrinankurWBTMCP) September 11, 2025

Troubled History

The latest death has once more thrown a harsh spotlight on Jadavpur University's recurring safety lapses.

On August 9, 2023, a 17-year-old first-year student died in his hostel after being subjected to brutal ragging and sexual assault. The case revealed the involvement of several senior students and alumni who frequently visited the hostel.

Nineteen months later, on March 18, 2025, another student reported being confined in the same main hostel for hours. He was verbally abused, threatened with his mother's rape, and coerced into writing an apology for allegedly "spreading fake news" about the university's ragging culture.

(With inputs from PTI.)