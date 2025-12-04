Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGadkari Breaks Silence on Pune-Kolhapur NH Delays, Announces New Deadline

Gadkari Breaks Silence on Pune-Kolhapur NH Delays, Announces New Deadline

A fresh study of the route is underway. Work has already started on the service lane of the Western Bypass in Pune using budget provisions.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gadkari Breaks Silence On Pune–Kolhapur NH Delays, Sets New Deadline

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded to a question from MP Supriya Sule in Parliament regarding the ongoing expansion and travel difficulties on the Pune–Kolhapur National Highway. He acknowledged that while the distance between Kolhapur and Pune used to take four to five hours, poor road conditions and ongoing work have increased travel time to eight to nine hours.

Key Updates on Pune–Satara Section

Gadkari highlighted that the Pune–Satara stretch, previously managed by Reliance, has now been replaced by the government. A fresh study of the route is underway. Work has already started on the service lane of the Western Bypass in Pune using budget provisions. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the entire Pune–Satara route, worth Rs 6,000 crore, has been prepared, and construction is expected to begin soon, including a tunnel in Khambatki Ghat.

Progress Beyond Satara and Timeline

Regarding the Satara–Kolhapur section, Gadkari noted that work has been approved but some difficulties remain. He announced that a review meeting is scheduled next week and assured that the suggestions and feedback from the Kolhapur MP and local stakeholders have been considered. The minister said the government aims to complete the entire Pune–Kolhapur project within one year to ensure smooth travel for vehicles heading toward Bangalore and other regions.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Kolhapur Nitin Gadkari Satara Supriya SUle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
World
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget