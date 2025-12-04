Gadkari Breaks Silence on Pune-Kolhapur NH Delays, Announces New Deadline

Gadkari Breaks Silence On Pune–Kolhapur NH Delays, Sets New Deadline

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded to a question from MP Supriya Sule in Parliament regarding the ongoing expansion and travel difficulties on the Pune–Kolhapur National Highway. He acknowledged that while the distance between Kolhapur and Pune used to take four to five hours, poor road conditions and ongoing work have increased travel time to eight to nine hours.

Key Updates on Pune–Satara Section

Gadkari highlighted that the Pune–Satara stretch, previously managed by Reliance, has now been replaced by the government. A fresh study of the route is underway. Work has already started on the service lane of the Western Bypass in Pune using budget provisions. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the entire Pune–Satara route, worth Rs 6,000 crore, has been prepared, and construction is expected to begin soon, including a tunnel in Khambatki Ghat.

Progress Beyond Satara and Timeline

Regarding the Satara–Kolhapur section, Gadkari noted that work has been approved but some difficulties remain. He announced that a review meeting is scheduled next week and assured that the suggestions and feedback from the Kolhapur MP and local stakeholders have been considered. The minister said the government aims to complete the entire Pune–Kolhapur project within one year to ensure smooth travel for vehicles heading toward Bangalore and other regions.