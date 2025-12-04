Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAfter Expelling Humayun Kabir, Mamata Drops ‘Mir Jafar’ Hint In Veiled Attack

After Expelling Humayun Kabir, Mamata Drops ‘Mir Jafar’ Hint In Veiled Attack

n this charged atmosphere, informed circles say the Trinamool leader appeared to indirectly target Humayun by referring to “Mir Jafar” without naming him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Baharampur: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir on charges of “anti-party activities,” triggering fresh turmoil in state politics. Responding to his suspension, Humayun declared, “I am leaving the party tomorrow, I will announce a new party on the 22nd.”

The development coincided with the Trinamool Congress chief’s visit to Murshidabad, where she addressed a meeting in Baharampur. In this charged atmosphere, informed circles say the Trinamool leader appeared to indirectly target Humayun by referring to “Mir Jafar” without naming him.

Mamata Invokes Sirajuddaula–Mir Jafar Episode

Speaking at the rally, Mamata Banerjee said, “You know, Sirajuddaula placed the crown on Mir Jafar’s head and said, don’t break it, don’t let freedom go. Protect the honor. I am handing over my crown to you. But you protect our freedom. But even after Sirajuddaula showed such great respect that day, Mir Jafar did not allow him to do that.”

She added, “But Sirajuddaula’s name is still worshipped in every household. The reason is that he wanted the country to be good. That is a history.”

Appeal for Communal Harmony

The Trinamool chief emphasised Murshidabad’s tradition of peace, “People of Murshidabad district do not like riots… Even on December 6, 2006, which we have been observing as Harmony Day for 33 years now… there was no riot in Murshidabad.”

Recalling past incidents, she said, “An incident was going to happen in Jangipur… I made the chairman of the municipality stand on the road and told the minority brothers and sisters, you protect them… Those who are in the majority will protect the minorities. And those who are in the minority will protect the majorities.”

She concluded, “We respect all religions… But we do not respect communal forces. We are against communalism… We want to protect communal harmony. This is what our Constitution has taught us.”

Humayun’s Counterattack

Reacting sharply, Humayun Kabir said, “I would welcome someone from the direct BJP as the Chief Minister rather than such an RSS-branded Chief Minister.”

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Humayun Kabir .TMC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
Inside Vladimir Putin’s Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
News
Modi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties
Modi-Putin's 25-Year Bond: Rare Photos Reveal The Foundation Of India-Russia Ties
India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget