After Expelling Humayun Kabir, Mamata Drops ‘Mir Jafar’ Hint In Veiled Attack

Baharampur: The Trinamool Congress has suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir on charges of “anti-party activities,” triggering fresh turmoil in state politics. Responding to his suspension, Humayun declared, “I am leaving the party tomorrow, I will announce a new party on the 22nd.”

The development coincided with the Trinamool Congress chief’s visit to Murshidabad, where she addressed a meeting in Baharampur. In this charged atmosphere, informed circles say the Trinamool leader appeared to indirectly target Humayun by referring to “Mir Jafar” without naming him.

Mamata Invokes Sirajuddaula–Mir Jafar Episode

Speaking at the rally, Mamata Banerjee said, “You know, Sirajuddaula placed the crown on Mir Jafar’s head and said, don’t break it, don’t let freedom go. Protect the honor. I am handing over my crown to you. But you protect our freedom. But even after Sirajuddaula showed such great respect that day, Mir Jafar did not allow him to do that.”

She added, “But Sirajuddaula’s name is still worshipped in every household. The reason is that he wanted the country to be good. That is a history.”

Appeal for Communal Harmony

The Trinamool chief emphasised Murshidabad’s tradition of peace, “People of Murshidabad district do not like riots… Even on December 6, 2006, which we have been observing as Harmony Day for 33 years now… there was no riot in Murshidabad.”

Recalling past incidents, she said, “An incident was going to happen in Jangipur… I made the chairman of the municipality stand on the road and told the minority brothers and sisters, you protect them… Those who are in the majority will protect the minorities. And those who are in the minority will protect the majorities.”

She concluded, “We respect all religions… But we do not respect communal forces. We are against communalism… We want to protect communal harmony. This is what our Constitution has taught us.”

Humayun’s Counterattack

Reacting sharply, Humayun Kabir said, “I would welcome someone from the direct BJP as the Chief Minister rather than such an RSS-branded Chief Minister.”