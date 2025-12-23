Kejriwal To Lead AAP Charge In Mumbai As Party Announces Star Campaigners For BMC Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with Arvind Kejriwal at the forefront, as AAP steps up preparations for the high-stakes civic battle scheduled for 2026.

The party said the list includes 40 leaders from its national and state leadership. The list also has senior leaders like Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain and Atishi.

Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia Lead AAP Campaign Line-up

The list also features key organisational leaders such as Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Harpal Singh Cheema and Imran Hussain.

Several Mumbai-based AAP faces have also been named, including Ruben Mascarenhas, Preeti Sharma Menon, Vijay Kumbhar and Sandeep Desai.

BMC Polls 2026 Schedule And Political Context

Voting for the BMC and other municipal corporation bodies is scheduled for January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

AAP’s announcement comes a day after the ruling Mahayuti alliance delivered a strong performance in Maharashtra’s recent local body elections. On Sunday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the results reflected broad public acceptance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership, predicting that the next BMC mayor would be from the BJP.

Reacting to the results, CM Fadnavis thanked voters for giving the BJP-led Mahayuti a decisive mandate, noting that around 75 per cent of municipal council chairpersons were elected from the alliance. He described the outcome as a “trailer” for the upcoming municipal corporation elections and urged party workers to prepare for bigger victories.

According to Fadnavis, about 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone, while the alliance partners -- Shiv Sena, BJP and Nationalist Congress Party -- together account for nearly 75 per cent of city council chairpersons. He also said that over 3,300 BJP corporators have been elected across Maharashtra.