Kedarnath Highway Blocked After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide Near Sonprayag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nainbagh route in Tehri also blocked; debris clearing underway.

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life and affected the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, with a landslide blocking the Kedarnath Highway at Munkatiya near Sonprayag.





Following the blockage, earthmoving machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to clear the debris and restore vehicular movement on the affected stretch. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation through the District Disaster Control Room, while officials have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance at vulnerable locations.





District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said the Kedarnath Yatra is continuing smoothly despite the temporary road blockage and expressed confidence that the affected stretch would be reopened soon.





"The Kedarnath Yatra is also going on smoothly. There is a road blockage at Munkhatiya which is near Gaurikund, where a JCB is working and that route will also be opened soon On the Yatra route also our sector officers and other employees and those engaged in the Wesk team are also maintaining constant vigil so that if any such situation arises anywhere then they are immediately ready to help the pilgrims and for the smooth journey of the pilgrims. The District Magistrate has also instructed that those who are at their places, their Yatra areas and those who have been given the responsibility should also be alert," he told ANI.





The administration has advised pilgrims and local residents to remain cautious during periods of heavy rainfall, stay at safe locations, avoid unnecessary movement and follow official advisories issued by authorities.





Meanwhile, in neighbouring Tehri Garhwal district, traffic on the Nainbagh route has been temporarily suspended after debris fell near Mussoorie Bend (Kempty).





According to Tehri Police, JCB machines have been pressed into service and debris clearance is being carried out on a war footing to restore vehicular movement at the earliest.





Police have advised commuters to undertake travel only if necessary and to follow traffic advisories and instructions issued by authorities.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)