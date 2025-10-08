The reconstructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham has become a major economic engine for Uttar Pradesh under the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Since its inauguration by the Prime Minister in December 2021, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has attracted more than 25.28 crore visitors, injecting an estimated ₹1.25 lakh crore into the state’s economy over the past three and a half years.

According to officials, the religious tourism boom is credited with generating large-scale employment and accelerating the development of the entire Purvanchal region.

Vishwabhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, confirmed the increase in economic activity. He stated that the corridor’s construction "has not only transformed Kashi’s image but also led to unexpected growth in economic activities across the state."

The consistent influx of devotees and tourists from both within India and abroad is providing significant employment opportunities. Local traders, shopkeepers, boatmen, priests, street vendors, and hotel businesses are all benefitting from the increased enthusiasm of domestic and international visitors. This economic surge is based on data suggesting high per-person spending by tourists, official stated.

Tourist Spending and Economic Ripple Effect

Economists have underlined the impressive scale of tourist expenditure in the region. Professor Rajnath, an economist at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, calculated the financial impact based on visitor spending.

He pointed out that tourists visiting the Dham spend an average of over ₹5,000 per person. Taking a conservative estimate of ₹4,000-₹5,000 per visitor, Professor Rajnath affirmed that "approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore has flowed into the state economy over the past three and a half years." This influx is providing a massive boost to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP.

Significantly, about 70 per cent of the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Dham originate from South India, with approximately 15 per cent coming from other states and districts. These visitors typically extend their pilgrimage to other nearby religious sites, including Vindhyavasini Dham, Tirthraj Prayag, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Chitrakoot. This travel pattern creates a powerful ripple effect that further accelerates economic development throughout the state.

Security, Infrastructure, And a New Model for UP

The success of the corridor is underpinned by strategic improvements in infrastructure and security under the current administration. Improved "security environment" in Uttar Pradesh, coupled with better facilities like road widening, the beautification of ghats, and "excellent road connectivity from the airport to the Ganga ghats," has made Kashi an attractive destination, officials said.

CEO Vishwabhushan Mishra highlighted how this achievement is now serving as a development blueprint. He said that PM Modi’s vision and CM Yogi’s mission have "created immense employment opportunities for millions in Kashi and surrounding areas." He further added that the way Kashi, a city of religious and cultural significance, has set a new benchmark for development, "it has become a model for the entire country."

The Yogi government is now rapidly developing other religious destinations across the state, including Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, and Vindhyachal, using the framework established by the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project to make religious tourism a key tool for state-wide development.