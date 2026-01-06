Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKashi Express Evacuated As Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Mau Railway Station In UP

Kashi Express Evacuated As Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Mau Railway Station In UP

SP Elamaran G said the police control room received the call around 9.30 am claiming that a bomb was present on the Kashi Express going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

Mau (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Panic gripped Mau railway junction on Tuesday morning following a call claiming that a bomb was planted on the Kashi Express (15018 Down), prompting security agencies to evacuate the train and launch a thorough search.

Officials said it appeared to be a hoax threat and efforts were being made to trace the source of the call.

Soon after the information was received, police teams led by the SP and Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar rushed to the station, the police officials said.

A joint team of local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) evacuated passengers from the train and moved them to a safe location, they said.

Bomb disposal squads were pressed into service and intensive checking of all coaches was carried out, while platform number one and surrounding areas were cordoned off as a precaution, they added.

SP Elamaran G said the police control room received the call around 9.30 am claiming that a bomb was present on the Kashi Express going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai.

"As soon as the train arrived at Mau station, passengers were safely deboarded and each coach was checked thoroughly. No suspicious object has been found so far," he said.

Nothing suspicious was found in a bag checked during the operation, he said.

"It appears to be a hoax call. Our surveillance team is working to trace the source of the call, and further action will be taken accordingly," the SP said.

Railway and police authorities said the train would be allowed to proceed on its onward journey only after the completion of all security checks.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat Kashi Express Evacuation Mau Railway Station
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
IPL
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget