HomeCitiesKarnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Alleges Threat Calls For Comments On RSS

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Alleges Threat Calls For Comments On RSS

Minister Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, however asserted that he was neither shaken nor surprised.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday claimed that he has been receiving phone calls "filled with threats, intimidation and filthiest abuses" directed at him and his family, as he dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions.

"For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

However, the Minister, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asserted that he was neither shaken nor surprised.

“When the RSS didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar, why would they spare me?” he remarked.

Reiterating his resolve, Kharge, who is the Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister, said, “If they (RSS) think threats and personal jibes will silence me, they are mistaken. This has just begun.” Calling for a more equitable and compassionate society, he added, “It is time to build a society founded on the principles of Buddha, Basavanna and Babasaheb, a society rooted in equality, reason and compassion, and purge this nation of the most dangerous viRuSS.” The Minister recently wrote to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting him to ban RSS activities in government schools and colleges and public places.

“An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter.

According to him, such practices go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyank Kharge Karnataka News Priyank Kharge RSS Remarks
