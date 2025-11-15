Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi, Rejects Talk Of Leadership Change After Bihar Poll Debacle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dismissed speculation that the Congress high command was considering a leadership change in the state following the party’s disappointing performance in the Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah confirmed that he had met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but insisted the discussion centred solely on the Bihar setback. The party managed to win just six of the 61 seats it contested as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, its worst-ever performance in the state.

“Yes, I met Rahul Gandhi. We only discussed the Bihar election,” Siddaramaiah said. “He’s our leader, so we encouraged him. There was a setback, but he said he’s not worried about it.”

The chief minister emphasised that there was “no discussion about a cabinet reshuffle at all”, adding that he planned to meet the prime minister on Monday if an appointment was granted.

The Congress leadership has never publicly acknowledged any power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, though Shivakumar’s supporters continue to claim Rahul Gandhi assured him of a transition mid-term. The rumoured arrangement has been a source of ongoing tension within the state unit.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the development. “I don’t know about the CM's meeting… I don’t know about a cabinet reshuffle discussion,” he told reporters. “If you want to ask about leadership change, speak to the CM. We have to follow what the party says.”

Congress insiders suggest the party’s demoralising Bihar outcome may prompt the high command to delay any changes to the Karnataka leadership. Siddaramaiah has reportedly been seeking approval to reshuffle his cabinet, but that too appears unlikely at present.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in Delhi for the launch of a book authored by senior leader Kapil Sibal. Their simultaneous presence in the capital sparked speculation of meetings with the high command, though Rahul Gandhi is currently abroad.

According to a report in The Times of India, Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek central assistance for crop losses caused by monsoon rains, signalling that governance matters, rather than political manoeuvring, may dominate his visit.