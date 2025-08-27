Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi Spirit Engulfs Bengaluru; Devotees Flock Temples Amid Tight Security

Ganesh Chaturthi Spirit Engulfs Bengaluru; Devotees Flock Temples Amid Tight Security

In Bengaluru, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, eco-friendly idols were preferred, and a ban on Plaster of Paris idols was enforced.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI): Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with fervour as devotees thronged temples and community pandals across Bengaluru to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha on Wednesday.

Long queues were witnessed outside prominent temples, including Dodda Ganapathi temple, where people offered flowers, coconuts and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with police making elaborate security arrangements across the city to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations.

Several residential areas and public places also saw the installation of Ganesha idols, with cultural programmes and community feasts planned as part of the festivities.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh all adequate security measures are in place for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

Extra CCTVs have also been installed at major points, which have been linked with the command centre by aligning them with procession routes. Police officials at the command centre will closely monitor activities to ensure their smooth conduct, he said.

Two Rapid Action Force companies have also been deployed as additional support to the city police personnel.

Many devotees were also seen preferring eco-friendly, colourless clay idols of Ganesha instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols coated with chemical paints that are considered harmful to the environment and water bodies.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre had directed local bodies to strictly enforce the ban on the manufacture and sale of Gowri and Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris.

In view of large number of public and devotees expected to arrive for the immersion of Ganesh idols at the historic Yediyur Lake in Jayanagar, anticipating the possibility of traffic congestion on Kanakapura main road, suitable traffic arrangements have been made by the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around the place of the event.

Similar arrangements and traffic restrictions have also been made at other prominent lakes in the city where immersion of Ganesh idols is expected. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:14 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Ganesh Chaturthi Karnataka
