Bengaluru Class 7 Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Assault, Harassment At Private School

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Class 7 student attempted suicide after alleged school harassment.

Police registered FIR against school management and multiple teachers.

Father's complaint detailed severe beating and continuous harassment.

Bengaluru: A class 7 student allegedly attempted suicide after he was harassed and physically assaulted at a private school here, with the police registering an FIR against the school management and teachers, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. Before taking the extreme step, the boy informed his sister, they said.

The student studies at the school located in the Mariyappanapalya area here, police said.

Following the alleged suicide attempt, he was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, the officer said the boy had been reprimanded by his teacher over some alleged mischief involving another student and was asked to step out of the classroom.

Following a complaint by the boy's father, a case was registered against the school management secretary, the principal and two to three teachers under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, at Jnanabharathi Police Station, a senior police officer said.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on July 14, the school's founder-secretary, the principal and two to three teachers became angry with the boy for an unspecified reason and severely beat him, leaving him with injuries across his body.

"Due to the pain and fear caused by the assault, my son attempted suicide by hanging later that evening," it stated.

The complainant alleged that, over the past few days, his son had repeatedly expressed reluctance to attend school, saying he was being "harassed" by teachers, the principal, the school management secretary and even the parents of other students.

His father said he had been consoling his son and had promised to shift him to another school after the completion of the current academic year.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and are looking into all the allegations. A detailed inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the circumstances that led him to take such an extreme step. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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