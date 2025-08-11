Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDasara 2025 Preparations Begin As Illuminated Mysuru Palace Welcomes Majestic Elephants: WATCH VIDEO

Mysuru’s Dasara 2025 began with a traditional welcome for nine elephants at the illuminated palace, marking the start of the city’s grand festive celebrations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)

Mysuru's Dasara celebrations have officially begun, as the first batch of nine caparisoned elephants marched into the palace grounds to a grand and traditional welcome on Sunday evening. Despite a gentle drizzle, excitement filled the air as the mighty elephants entered through the Jayamarthanda gate during the auspicious Ghodhooli lagna at 6:43 pm, greeted by rituals, music, and the glow of the illuminated palace.

The arrival drew hundreds of eager onlookers, their cheers blending with the soulful notes of mangalavaadhya. Leading the reception, Mysuru district in-charge minister and Dasara Executive Committee head H.C. Mahadevappa offered floral tributes to the elephants, accompanied by other dignitaries including ministers, MLAs, and senior officials. The ceremony featured dwarapalaka puja, paada pooje, sankalpa, and chamaraseve, culminating with mangalarathi.

Abhimanyu Leads The Royal Procession

At the heart of the celebration was Abhimanyu, the majestic howdah elephant, flanked by Lakshmi and Kaveri. They were followed by Bheema, Mahendra, Ekalavya, Prashantha, Dhananjaya, and Kanjan. The guests fed the elephants a royal spread of jaggery, sugarcane, bananas, and traditional treats like chakkuli, kajjaaya, rave unde, laadu, and karjukayi.

In a tradition unique to Mysuru, a team of police personnel, accompanied by an English band, offered a guard of honour to the elephants, an honour usually reserved for human dignitaries. The gentle giants acknowledged the warm reception by raising their trunks to the crowd before leading a mini procession towards the illuminated Mysuru Palace. 

Cultural Extravaganza Marks the Evening

The evening came alive with mounted police, women carrying poorna kumbha, and folk performers showcasing dollu kunitha, beesu kamsaale, and pooja kunitha.

Upon reaching the Aane Baagilu of the palace, another round of rituals was performed by the Mysuru Palace Board, including the breaking of ash gourd for drushti nivaarane. The palace illumination began at 6:50 pm, casting a golden glow over the celebrations.

The elephants, which had been staying at Aranya Bhavan since their ceremonial Gajapayana from Veeranahosahalli on August 4, had started their journey at 3:30 pm and arrived at the palace by 5:30 pm. Their formal entry marked the beginning of Mysuru’s most anticipated cultural spectacle, the countdown to the grand Jamboo Savari.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka News Mysuru Dasara 2025 Dasara Elephants Abhimanyu Elephant Mysore Palace
