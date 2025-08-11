Ahead Of Independence Day, 4,000 Private Security Guards To Keep Vigil With Delhi Police

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAhead Of Independence Day, 4,000 Private Security Guards To Keep Vigil With Delhi Police

Delhi Police briefed over 4,000 security guards ahead of Independence Day and festivals, training them to boost vigilance, manage crowds, and report suspicious activities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:20 AM (IST)

— By Nimisha Srivastava

Ahead of Independence Day and the upcoming festive season, Delhi Police on Sunday (August 10) held an interaction with over 4,000 private security personnel to strengthen law and order across the city. The sessions focused on the crucial role of security guards in enhancing public safety, identifying potential threats, taking prompt action, and following security protocols.

During the briefings, the guards were given detailed instructions about their duties and provided with security kits containing caps, reflective jackets, batons, and whistles. Police Commissioner SBK Singh addressed two key gatherings — one at Delhi University’s North Campus multipurpose hall with about 800 guards, and another at the Lotus Temple auditorium in the South-East district with around 300 participants.

According to PTI, Singh called the 'praharis' "indispensable" in community policing and said their cooperation boosts police reach, accountability, and efficiency. Security personnel from across the city took part, including South-East (300), South (305), Rohini (300), Outer North (383), North-West (215), West (230), Outer (160), Dwarka (362), Shahdara (238), East (253), North-East (194), South-West (180), New Delhi (97), North (400) and Central (400).

During the interactive sessions, guards were advised to conduct polite but firm checks when necessary, maintain constant vigilance in their surroundings, report suspicious individuals or activities to police, watch out for unattended objects, and assist with crowd management during celebrations.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Independence Day Independence Day Security Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
