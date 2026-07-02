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English NewsCitiesKapil Sibal Calls BJP, VHP And Bajrang Dal 'Farzi Hindus' Over Ram Temple Donation Scam

Kapil Sibal Calls BJP, VHP And Bajrang Dal 'Farzi Hindus' Over Ram Temple Donation Scam

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal of exploiting Lord Ram for political gain while reacting to the alleged Ram Temple donation scam, as the Uttar Pradesh probe continues.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized BJP over temple donation embezzlement.
  • Sibal called them
  • Uttar Pradesh SIT findings led to FIR, eight arrests, cash recovered.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and dubbed them as "farzi Hindus" who had "looted" Lord Ram.

Sibal, a senior advocate, alleged that the organisations sought votes in the name of Lord Ram.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "VHP, BJP, Bajrang Dal -- 'Ram ke naam pe vote to leinge, fir Ram ko hi woh looteinge (They will seek votes in the name of Ram and then loot Ram himself)." "Asli Hindu ye kya jaane, ye to farzi Hindu hain (What do they know of real Hindus, they are fake Hindus)," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

 

The alleged embezzlement came to light after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings, following which an FIR was registered on June 25.

Eight accused were subsequently arrested, and police said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash, besides some foreign currency, has been recovered so far from six of them. The investigation is continuing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said exemplary punishment will be meted out to those found guilty and speedy justice will be ensured. The BJP has said the case will proceed as per the rule of law. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made allegations regarding the embezzlement of Ram Temple donations?

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Bajrang Dal, and VHP, accusing them of embezzling Ram Temple donations.

What was Kapil Sibal's criticism of the accused organizations?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings. This led to an FIR being registered on June 25.

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sibal Ayodhya News Uttar Pradesh BJP Ram Temple Donation Theft Bajrang Dal
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