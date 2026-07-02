Kapil Sibal Calls BJP, VHP And Bajrang Dal 'Farzi Hindus' Over Ram Temple Donation Scam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized BJP over temple donation embezzlement.

Sibal called them

Uttar Pradesh SIT findings led to FIR, eight arrests, cash recovered.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and dubbed them as "farzi Hindus" who had "looted" Lord Ram.

Sibal, a senior advocate, alleged that the organisations sought votes in the name of Lord Ram.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "VHP, BJP, Bajrang Dal -- 'Ram ke naam pe vote to leinge, fir Ram ko hi woh looteinge (They will seek votes in the name of Ram and then loot Ram himself)." "Asli Hindu ye kya jaane, ye to farzi Hindu hain (What do they know of real Hindus, they are fake Hindus)," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

VHP

BJP

Bajrang Dal



Ram

ke nam

pe vote

to leinge



fir

Ram

ko hi woh

looteinge



asli

Hindu

ye kya

jaane



ye to

farzi

Hindu

hain — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 2, 2026

The alleged embezzlement came to light after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings, following which an FIR was registered on June 25.

Eight accused were subsequently arrested, and police said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash, besides some foreign currency, has been recovered so far from six of them. The investigation is continuing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said exemplary punishment will be meted out to those found guilty and speedy justice will be ensured. The BJP has said the case will proceed as per the rule of law.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)