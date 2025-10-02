Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIIT Kanpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Suicide Suspected

IIT Kanpur Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Suicide Suspected

Police discovered his body hanging; no suicide note was found. Saini, a final-year B.Tech student, had recently expressed plans to visit home.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here was found dead in his hostel room, after other students complained about a foul smell, police said on Thursday.

Dheeraj Saini (22) from Haryana, a final-year B.Tech student of electrical engineering, had not stepped out of his room number 123 at Hostel-1. Other students alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from his locked room on Wednesday.

A police team broke open the door and found Saini's body hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

No suicide note was found, police said.

Saini had told his sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December.

The body was sent to the mortuary. The ACP told PTI that the cause of the student's death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"If any complaint is lodged, further probe will be conducted," the officer said.

The father of the deceased, Satish Saini, who runs a sweet shop, broke down on hearing the news.

"IIT-K has swallowed my son.... I cannot explain how hard I worked to educate him," Saini told police.

He said the deceased told his elder sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December and expected to secure a job through campus placement by March.

According to Saini's hostel-mates, he was quiet and kept to himself. They had assumed that he was away on leave given the ongoing holidays and not checked on him until the foul smell started coming out of his room.

According to a communique issued by the IIT, Saini was an active and promising student and also a dedicated member of the institute's athletics team. The reason leading to his death "remains uncertain at this stage", the communique said.

The premier engineering institute said it is "actively cooperating" with police and the forensic team in the ongoing investigation.

"The institute has expressed its commitment to taking all necessary steps to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future. At this hour of grief, the institute condoles the untimely demise of an outstanding student and athlete, and prays for strength to the bereaved family," it added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
Clashes Erupt At JNU Over Durga Immersion, ABVP Accuses Left Groups Of Attack; AISA Hits Back
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Month-End, Boosting Trade And Tourism
Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget