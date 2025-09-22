Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesKanpur Horror: Man Kills Live-Partner Over Suspicion Of Affair, Clicks Selfie With Body

Kanpur Horror: Man Kills Live-Partner Over Suspicion Of Affair, Clicks Selfie With Body

Suraj slammed Aakanksha’s head against a wall before strangling her to death. He then stuffed her body in a bag and set off on a motorcycle with his friend to dispose of her remains in the Yamuna.,

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 09:42 AM (IST)

A man driven by suspicions of infidelity murdered his live-in partner, bringing a tragic end to a love story that began on Instagram in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.  The accused, Suraj Kumar Uttam, an electrician, ended the life of 20-year-old Aakanksha after discovering she was talking to another man. UP Police arrested Suraj, who has confessed to the murder.

The grisly incident took place two months ago following a fierce argument. Suraj, in a fit of rage, slammed Aakanksha’s head against a wall before strangling her to death. Seeking to hide the crime, he called his friend Ashish Kumar for help. Together, they concealed Aakanksha’s body in a bag and set off on a motorcycle toward Banda, about 100 kilometers away, intending to dispose of her remains in the Yamuna River, NDTV reported.

In a chilling twist, Suraj stopped en route to take a selfie with the bag containing her body, a grim detail that later helped investigators unravel the case. The disappearance was reported on August 8 by Aakanksha’s mother, who filed a missing person complaint accusing Suraj of kidnapping her daughter.

Suraj Confesses To Murder, UP Police Recover Selfie With Body

Police arrested Suraj and Ashish on Thursday. During interrogation, Suraj confessed to the murder, detailing how their relationship had blossomed on Instagram before progressing to in-person meetings at the restaurant where Aakanksha worked alongside her elder sister.

Initially, the accused attempted to mislead the police, but evidence from phone conversations between Suraj and Aakanksha forced him to admit the truth. The victim had lived with her sister in Kanpur’s Barra neighborhood until she moved in with Suraj at a rented house in Hanumant Vihar.

Authorities also recovered the incriminating selfie from Suraj’s mobile phone. Both men have since been formally charged and are now in judicial custody, as Kanpur police continue to investigate Aakanksha’s murder.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur UTTAR PRADESH
