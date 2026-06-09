Israel To Install Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, Strengthening Cultural Ties With India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Project aims to familiarise Israelis with Shivaji Maharaj's historical legacy.

Israel has announced plans to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the country, marking a significant cultural initiative aimed at strengthening ties between India and Israel.

The announcement was made by Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on the occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Din last week. The proposed memorial is expected to serve as a lasting symbol of friendship between the two nations and foster greater cultural understanding.

According to Revach, the project is intended not only to honour the Maratha warrior king but also to create a stronger connection between the people of India and Israel through a shared appreciation of history and heritage.

Israel Plans Long-Term Cultural Project

Speaking to ANI, Revach said Israel recognises the immense influence and historical significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in India.

He described the initiative as a long-term project rather than a symbolic gesture, adding that the proposed statue would be installed in one of Israel's major cities.

"The idea is to build a big statue of the Maharaj and send it to Israel. It would be more than just a regular project, but it's going to be a project for the long run. And the Indian people will also be connected to the Israeli people through this project," Revach said.

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Maharashtra Government to Extend Support

To ensure that the memorial accurately reflects Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, Israel has sought assistance from the Maharashtra government on historical references, artistic guidance and design aspects.

Revach said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately agreed to support the initiative when approached by Israeli officials.

The cooperation is expected to help shape a memorial that reflects both historical authenticity and cultural significance, while highlighting the respect Israel wishes to convey through the project.

Historical Links Highlighted

In a letter addressed to Fadnavis, Revach said the proposed statue would stand as a powerful symbol of the close relationship between India and Israel.

He also highlighted the historical connections between Maharashtra and the Indian Jewish community, many of whose descendants now live in Israel and contribute significantly to the country's society.

According to the diplomat, these shared historical links make the proposed monument particularly meaningful and relevant in the context of bilateral relations.

Introducing Shivaji Maharaj to Israeli Society

Revach said the initiative is also intended to increase awareness in Israel about the life, achievements and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He noted that during his travels across India, he had witnessed the deep respect many Indians hold for Israel and its national heroes, and said a similar effort should be made to familiarise Israelis with one of India's most revered historical figures.

"I believe that we need to make efforts to create greater awareness about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel. In this spirit of friendship, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has decided to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Israel," he said.

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Fadnavis Welcomes Announcement

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the proposal and pledged the Maharashtra government's full support for the project.

In a post on X, he described the announcement as a historic development and thanked Revach for initiating the plan on the occasion of Shiv Rajyabhishek Din.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra would extend complete cooperation to ensure the successful execution of the initiative, which he described as an important milestone in celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj beyond India's borders.