Minor Girl’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase In Delhi's Burari; Cousin Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police uncovered minor girl's murder, arrested Avinash.

Avinash confessed, police recovered body from a suitcase.

Victim Khushbu from Bihar, allegedly killed over phone calls.

Police investigating potential honor killing; probe is underway.

Delhi Police has uncovered the alleged murder of a minor girl in Burari, with her body recovered from a black suitcase in the Ajit Vihar area. Police have arrested one accused, identified as Avinash, in connection with the case.

The Special Staff of the Outer North District received information that the accused in an unreported murder case linked to North Delhi was hiding in the city. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Avinash, a resident of Mukundpur.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to killing a minor girl and dumping her body in a suitcase in Ajit Vihar, Burari.

Body Recovered From Black Suitcase

Following the confession, Avinash took the police team to the location where he had allegedly hidden the girl's body. Acting on his identification, police recovered the body from a black suitcase.

The case has now been handed over to Burari police station. An FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police are investigating the motive behind the alleged murder and are also working to establish the complete sequence of events.

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Girl Had Been Brought From Bihar To Delhi

The deceased has been identified as Khushbu, who was around 17 years old. According to the initial investigation, she had been brought from Bihar to Delhi a few days before the incident.

Khushbu allegedly used to speak to a boy on her mobile phone in Bihar. Police suspect that this was not acceptable to her cousin Avinash.

According to the information provided, Avinash brought Khushbu to Delhi on some pretext. He allegedly suspected that she continued speaking to the boy even after coming to Delhi.

Police allege that Avinash subsequently strangled Khushbu and placed her body inside a suitcase, which was then dumped in the Ajit Vihar area of Burari.

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Police Probe Honour Killing Angle

Police are now trying to determine the exact motive behind the killing and whether anyone else was involved.

An honour killing angle is being examined during the initial investigation. Police are also checking nearby CCTV footage and electronic surveillance to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Further investigation is underway.