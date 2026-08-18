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English NewsCities8 Labourers Killed, 32 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides Head-On With Dumper In MP's Bhind

8 Labourers Killed, 32 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides Head-On With Dumper In MP's Bhind

Five of them died on the spot, while three succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.Those seriously injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight labourers died, 32 injured in Madhya Pradesh collision.
  • Vehicle collided with truck avoiding cattle; labourers returning home.
  • Injured received treatment, UP CM announced Rs 2 lakh aid.

Bhind (MP)/Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Eight labourers were killed and 32 others injured after their pickup vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district early Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 am near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway, they said.

The labourers were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the labourers' vehicle lost control while trying to avoid cattle sitting on the highway. The vehicle veered into the wrong direction and collided head-on with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction, Gohad Chauraha police station in-charge Ramnaresh Yadav said.

The impact badly damaged the vehicle, trapping several labourers inside, he said.

Eight labourers were killed in the accident. Five of them died on the spot, while three succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Thirty-two others were injured, the officer said.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and, with the help of local residents, rescued the workers trapped inside the vehicle.

All the injured were taken to a hospital in Gohad, where they were provided first aid. Those seriously injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, police said.

Kheri Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg confirmed the eight deaths and expressed grief over the accident.

She told PTI that six of the deceased had been identified as Updesh, Amar Singh, Sukhdev, Rajneesh -- all residents of Bela Tursiya village in the Mohammadi area and aged between 30 and 45 years -- Subhash, 30, of Harna Neoli village and Guddu, 45, of Kishanpur Ajit village in the Pasgawan area.

The identities of two others were yet to be established, she said.

She added that the identities of two were yet to be established.

Mohammadi police station SHO Umesh Chaurasiya told PTI that family members of some of the deceased and injured have reached the accident spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "The loss of lives in the unfortunate accident in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, is deeply distressing and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families." He said officials had been directed to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure the mortal remains of the Uttar Pradesh residents killed in the accident were transported to their home districts and handed over to their families, besides arranging proper medical treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased person from Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of accident occurred in Bhind district?

Eight laborers were killed and 32 injured when their pickup vehicle collided with a dumper truck near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway.

Where were the laborers traveling from and to?

The laborers were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior.

What caused the accident?

The driver of the pickup vehicle lost control while trying to avoid cattle on the highway, causing it to veer into the wrong direction and collide with a dumper truck.

What assistance is being provided to the victims' families?

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid for the kin of each deceased. He also directed coordination for transporting remains and providing medical treatment for the injured.

Published at : 18 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhind Madhya Pradesh MP News
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