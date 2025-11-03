Jodhpur Mayor Expresses Grief Over Phalodi Accident That Killed 15, Urges Swift Action

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): Jodhpur's Mayor Kunti Deora Pariha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Phalodi's Matoda in Rajasthan, urging the administration to take swift action.



"A very unfortunate accident has occurred... A tempo traveller carrying women was coming to Jodhpur... Out of 21, 15-18 people have died on the spot. 2 women have been injured. We want to urge the administration to take swift action. In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences are with the bereaved families...," she told ANI.



At least fifteen people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident. PM Modi also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.



The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.



In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

