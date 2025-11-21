JNU Students Destroy Face Recognition System In Library Amid Privacy Concerns

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJNU Students Destroy Face Recognition System In Library Amid Privacy Concerns

They dismantled the devices, citing a lack of transparency and disregard for student concerns. The administration condemned the damage and promised action after a security report.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A major uproar broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on Friday after students, led by the JNU Students' Union, uprooted and threw away the newly installed face recognition system, alleging it violated their privacy.

There was no official response available from the JNU administration.

Videos circulating on social media showed students breaking and dismantling the devices while chanting "Lal Salaam".

Security personnel attempted to stop them, but the protests escalated into heated arguments as the students continued damaging the equipment.

JNU Students' Union General Secretary Sunil Yadav alleged that the devices were "secretly installed" during the student union election period, even though the committee formed to examine the issue had not submitted its report.

He said the library was already struggling with inadequate seating, broken furniture, insufficient water facilities, and the absence of a proper reading room.

"Instead of improving basic infrastructure, the administration is violating student privacy under the guise of this system," Yadav said.

Joint Secretary Danish Ali claimed the administration had attempted to install the system earlier as well but was forced to halt it following protests.

She said students were fined between Rs 15,000 and Rs 19,000, and one student was suspended for a semester during the past demonstrations.

Ali added that despite meeting the librarian and registrar, the administration did not provide transparency.

"The students' perspective was never considered," he said.

According to a JNU official, the administration has taken the damage to public property seriously and sought a security report on the incident.

"Strict appropriate action will be taken after the report is received," the official said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
JNU News
