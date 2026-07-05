Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesJ&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification

J&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification

The Jammu unit of the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also registered a case and conducted raids at the publisher's premises.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

Action has been initiated against a book for allegedly glorifying terrorists and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. After the book, titled Great Personalities and Legends of Jammu & Kashmir, sparked controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha first suspended eight government employees. Late on Saturday night, the Jammu unit of the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also registered a case and conducted raids at the publisher's premises.

Police Raid Publisher's Shop, Seize Records

According to information received by ABP News, the Counter Intelligence Unit, Jammu, registered FIR No. 3/2026 at the Counter Intelligence Police Station under Sections 49, 61(2), 152, 196, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to investigate the book. Raids are being carried out at the publisher's premises. Police said that by the time this report was filed, both physical and digital evidence had been seized.

The Counter Intelligence Unit also raided the office of the book's publisher, Oberoi Publishers, where officials examined records. According to police sources, both physical and digital records were confiscated from the publisher's premises.

Book Distributed To School Libraries

The book was published under the Samagra Shiksha programme in Jammu and Kashmir and distributed to the libraries of all government schools in the Union Territory. Titled *Great Personalities and Legends of Jammu & Kashmir (Series 4)*, it was printed by the private publisher Oberoi Book Service and edited by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena. The Jammu and Kashmir government purchased the book during the 2025–26 academic session under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

The book bears the Samagra Shiksha logo and was circulated in school libraries. It includes dedicated chapters on individuals such as Maqbool Bhat, a convicted militant, as well as separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Maulvi Farooq.

Published at : 05 Jul 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir JK News JK Book Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
J&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification
J&K School Book Row: Police File FIR, Raid Publisher Over Alleged Terror, Separatist Glorification
Cities
Former College Student Held For Stealing Hostel Beds In Kerala's Kochi
Former College Student Held For Stealing Hostel Beds In Kerala's Kochi
Cities
2 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Wanted In Hansi Gym Owner Murder Killed In Encounter In Haryana
2 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Wanted In Hansi Gym Owner Murder Killed In Encounter
Cities
Navi Mumbai: Two Men Drown In Strong Currents At Waterfall; Search Operation Continues
Navi Mumbai: Two Men Drown In Strong Currents At Waterfall; Search Operation Continues
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Weather: Red Alert as Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt City
Mumbai Rains: City Flooded as Heavy Showers Trigger Red Alert
Breaking News: Padma Vibhushan Pandavani Artist Teejan Bai Passes Away
Mumbai Rains: Red Alert as Heavy Showers Bring City to a Standstill
Delhi News: Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Chandan Hola
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget