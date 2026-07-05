Action has been initiated against a book for allegedly glorifying terrorists and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. After the book, titled Great Personalities and Legends of Jammu & Kashmir, sparked controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha first suspended eight government employees. Late on Saturday night, the Jammu unit of the Counter Intelligence Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also registered a case and conducted raids at the publisher's premises.

Police Raid Publisher's Shop, Seize Records

According to information received by ABP News, the Counter Intelligence Unit, Jammu, registered FIR No. 3/2026 at the Counter Intelligence Police Station under Sections 49, 61(2), 152, 196, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to investigate the book. Raids are being carried out at the publisher's premises. Police said that by the time this report was filed, both physical and digital evidence had been seized.

The Counter Intelligence Unit also raided the office of the book's publisher, Oberoi Publishers, where officials examined records. According to police sources, both physical and digital records were confiscated from the publisher's premises.

Book Distributed To School Libraries

The book was published under the Samagra Shiksha programme in Jammu and Kashmir and distributed to the libraries of all government schools in the Union Territory. Titled *Great Personalities and Legends of Jammu & Kashmir (Series 4)*, it was printed by the private publisher Oberoi Book Service and edited by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena. The Jammu and Kashmir government purchased the book during the 2025–26 academic session under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

The book bears the Samagra Shiksha logo and was circulated in school libraries. It includes dedicated chapters on individuals such as Maqbool Bhat, a convicted militant, as well as separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Maulvi Farooq.