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English NewsCitiesJ&K: Cloudburst Floods Hotels, Houses In Pahalgam

J&K: Cloudburst Floods Hotels, Houses In Pahalgam

The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 07:48 AM (IST)

Srinagar: Several hotels and houses were inundated in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Saturday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream, officials said.

A sudden spell of intense rainfall, possibly caused by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu in Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, they said.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in a stream in Awoora.

The overflowing waters inundated at least half a dozen hotels, prompting the rescue and relocation of tourists to safer places, they said, adding, several houses in the area were also affected.

There was no report of any loss of life or injuries. The administration is closely monitoring the situation, officials added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
JK News Pahalgam Cloudburst
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