Jharkhand: Two Held After Restaurant Owner Shot Dead For Serving Non-Veg Biryani To Vegetarian Customer

A restaurant owner, identified as Vijay Kumar Nag (47), was shot dead after a vegetarian customer was allegedly served non-veg biryani in Ranchi on Saturday night. 

Preferred Sources

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) Police arrested two persons, including the main accused, in the murder of a restaurant owner, following an exchange of fire in Ranchi, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that the main accused, Abhishek Singh, was attempting to flee from Ranchi with his family, police set up checkpoints at several locations. During the operation, police spotted him and surrounded him near the ITBP camp in the Kanke police station area, the officer said.

"Abhishek Singh, who is the main accused, has sustained two bullet injuries in both his legs following an exchange of fire with police. He is currently being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," Superintendent of Police (Rural), Praveen Pushkar said.

He said that they also arrested another person in the case, named Harendra Singh, who has supplied weapons to Abhishek.

"We nabbed both within the Kanke police station limits after a gunfire exchange around 10:30 pm. on Sunday night. They opened fire upon the police, and in return, we also fired during which Abhishek Singh sustained injuries to his legs," the SP added.

"We recovered three weapons and some cartridges, and seized a car from their possession," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand News RANCHI
