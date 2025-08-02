Jharkhand Minister Suffers Blood Clot After Falling In Bathroom, Airlifted To Delhi

Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren has suffered serious injuries after he fell in the bathroom at his residence. He was rushed to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur, from where he was airlifted to Delhi for better medical aid.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said that Soren suffered injuries and a blood clot after slipping and falling in his bathroom.

झारखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री, हमारे बड़े भाई श्री रामदास सोरेन जी के अस्वस्थ होने की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है। बाथरूम में गिरने से उन्हें ब्रेन में चोट व ब्लड क्लॉट हुआ है। उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट कर दिल्ली के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल ले जाया जा रहा है।



मैं लगातार उनकी स्थिति की निगरानी कर रहा हूँ।

He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi.

VIDEO | Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who sustained serious injuries after falling in bathroom at his residence, is being airlifted from Tata Motors Hospital to Delhi for better medical aid.#JharkhandNews #JamshedpurNews



Ramdas Soren is a senior leader of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party and currently represents the Ghatshila Assembly constituency.