Jharkhand Minister Suffers Blood Clot After Falling In Bathroom, Airlifted To Delhi

HomeCitiesJharkhand Minister Suffers Blood Clot After Falling In Bathroom, Airlifted To Delhi

He was initially taken to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur and subsequently airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi for advanced medical treatment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:31 AM (IST)

Jharkhand minister Ramdas Soren has suffered serious injuries after he fell in the bathroom at his residence. He was rushed to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur, from where he was airlifted to Delhi for better medical aid. 

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said that Soren suffered injuries and a blood clot after slipping and falling in his bathroom.

He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi. 

Ramdas Soren is a senior leader of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party and currently represents the Ghatshila Assembly constituency. 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
