Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet After Speech On Humanity At Sathya Sai Baba Event

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a memorable appearance at the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, where she delivered a heartfelt address centred on unity, compassion and human values. The moment that truly became the talking point of the day, however, was when she walked over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet after her speech—an image that quickly captured widespread attention.

Aishwarya Rai’s message of oneness

Sharing the dais with several distinguished guests, including PM Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya spoke with deep emotion as she reflected on universal harmony. She underscored her belief in equality, urging people to rise above caste and religious divides.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” Aishwarya said.

Addressing the Prime Minister directly during her speech, she added, “I extend a heartfelt thank you to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthral us today.”

Her message continued, “Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God.”

Aishwarya Rai touches PM Modi's feet

Once she concluded her address, Aishwarya stepped off the podium and touched PM Modi’s feet, a gesture that left fans deeply moved. Social media quickly lit up with reactions praising her humility and decorum.

“Aishwarya Rai echoing Sathya Sai Baba’s message of One caste, one religion, one God is honestly one of the most impactful speeches of this era. Dignity, clarity and wisdom — all in one frame,” a fan wrote. Another posted, “Aishwarya Rai touching PM Modi’s feet: some moments don’t need hashtags, the ecosystem just needs tissues.”

Others hailed her poise, with comments such as, “Aishwarya Rai has always been a picture of SANSKAR,” and, “Beautiful gesture… Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches PM Modi’s feet at the Sathya Sai Baba centenary event.”

One user wrote, “Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches the feet of The Priest King. It’s meltdown time,” while another admirer remarked, “Aishwarya Rai’s gesture of respectfully touching PM @narendramodi’s feet shows that she carries not just beauty, but a truly beautiful character, rooted in values, humility and respect. A rare grace in today’s times. She has, once again, won a billion hearts today.”

For the occasion, Aishwarya opted for a luxurious golden outfit adorned with fine embroidery and subtle shimmer, adding to the regal charm of her presence.

What lies ahead for Aishwarya Rai

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, Mani Ratnam’s grand historical epic released in 2023. The film featured a star-studded ensemble with Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. She is yet to officially reveal details of her next film.