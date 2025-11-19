Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Islamabad cannot discount the possibility of an “all-out war” with India, adding that the country remains on “full alert” amid rising regional tensions. Speaking to Samaa TV, Asif claimed Pakistan is “neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances”, insisting that a range of “hostile” moves from the Indian side cannot be ruled out. His remarks surface at a time when political and military statements on both sides are drawing fresh attention to the security landscape in South Asia.

Pakistani Def Min Khawaja Asif



"I cannot rule out an ALL-OUT WAR or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks. We must stay fully alert". pic.twitter.com/IqYBMZoUVq — War & Gore (@Goreunit) November 19, 2025

Asif Claims 'Pakistan Is Ready'

In the interview, Asif said, “Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an all-out war or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks (presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert.”

His comments follow a firm statement from India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, who recently referred to Operation Sindoor as an “88-hour trailer”, emphasising that the armed forces are prepared to “teach them (Pakistan) how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation” if circumstances demand it.

Earlier this month, Asif also asserted that Pakistan could manage simultaneous pressures on both sides. “We are ready; we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western (Afghanistan) borders. Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two,” he said. “If they want the final round, we have no option but war.”

Strain On Pakistan’s Western Border Continues

Asif’s latest remarks come as Pakistan faces heightened friction with Afghanistan. Last month, heavy clashes between Pakistani forces and the Taliban resulted in significant casualties on both sides. A ceasefire was eventually reached on 19 October, brokered with help from Turkey and Qatar.