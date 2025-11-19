NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsNIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Anmol faces 31 criminal cases across several states, including serious charges tied to the alleged plot to assassinate former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in 2024.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 07:26 PM (IST)
Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been brought back to India after being “removed” from the United States. Wanted in 22 cases in Rajasthan, Anmol landed in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and was produced before Patiala House Court around 5 pm under an extensive security arrangement that included RAF deployment. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been probing his alleged role in a series of terror-related activities, secured 11 days’ custody after requesting 15.

NIA Details Alleged Terror Links Of Anmol Bishnoi

Soon after taking him into custody, the NIA issued a detailed statement outlining Anmol’s alleged involvement in multiple terror operations. According to the agency, he had been “executing” these activities from the US while coordinating with key members of the Bishnoi network.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said.

The agency also noted that Anmol had maintained close contact with both his brother Lawrence and Goldy Brar, playing a major role in facilitating operations across states.

How Anmol Fled India

A native of Fazilka district in Punjab, Anmol had been absconding since 2022. According to investigators, he left India through Nepal and travelled across several countries before reaching the United States, where he allegedly continued to manage gang-linked activities remotely.

The NIA stated that Anmol “worked in close coordination” with the Bishnoi network abroad. "Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground," the agency added.

With Anmol’s custody secured, the NIA confirmed that his detention marks the 19th arrest connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi–led terror syndicate. The agency is expected to question him extensively over his alleged role in conspiracies, extortion networks, cross-border coordination, and the murder of Baba Siddique.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
Embed widget