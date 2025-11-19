Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Bangladesh NSA Amid Dhaka’s Call For Hasina’s Extradition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman met Indian NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday in what is being described as the highest-level security engagement between the two countries since the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took charge in 2024. The meeting comes at a critical moment, with Dhaka intensifying its diplomatic outreach to secure the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since her ouster in August 2024. Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the future of the Colombo Security Conclave.

Top Security Officials Discuss Bilateral Issues

According to a press release issued by the Bangladesh government, Rahman and Doval held detailed discussions on key “bilateral issues” and the operational framework of the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional security grouping focused on maritime cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The statement added that Ajit Doval was formally invited to visit Bangladesh “at his convenience”, indicating Dhaka’s intent to maintain high-level communication with New Delhi during a politically sensitive period.

News agency ANI reported that this was the most significant security-level engagement between India and Bangladesh since the formation of the interim administration in Dhaka.

Dhaka's Call For Sheikh Hasina’s Extradition

The meeting took place just days after the Bangladesh foreign ministry publicly urged India to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, referring to her as a “fugitive accused”.

Hasina has been residing in India since she fled Bangladesh following her removal from office in August 2024 during a wave of political turmoil. Dhaka has invoked the existing extradition treaty with India and claims New Delhi has an “obligatory responsibility” to facilitate her return along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The Yunus-led government has intensified diplomatic communications with India as it seeks to bring back senior figures from the previous administration.

India Responds To Hasina’s Death Sentence

While India has not yet responded to Bangladesh’s formal extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) did issue a statement on Monday after a Bangladeshi court handed her a death sentence.

“As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country,” the MEA stated.

New Delhi has so far avoided direct comment on the extradition demand, maintaining a cautious position amid the rapidly shifting political landscape in Bangladesh.