Delhi Teen Dies By Suicide At Rajendra Place Metro Station; Blames Teachers For Harassment

Delhi Teen Dies By Suicide At Rajendra Place Metro Station; Blames Teachers For Harassment

The student's father filed a police report alleging regular harassment by three teachers and the principal, triggered by mockery during a dramatics class.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from a platform at Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the boy, who lived in the Rajendra Nagar area and studied at a private school, was found critically injured around 3 pm and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Student Accuses Teacher of Harassment

Investigators recovered a one-page suicide note from the student’s possession. In it, he apologised to his parents and expressed his wish to donate his organs. He also accused a teacher of harassment and urged action so that other students do not face the same treatment.

According to police, the boy’s parents were out of Delhi at the time. They have been informed, and post-mortem will be conducted once they return. Officers from Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station are examining the note and probing all angles, including school-related issues.

Harassment by Teachers, Principal

In the FIR filed on Wednesday, the boy’s father said his son had left for school at 7:15 am. Around 2:45 pm, the family received a call informing them that the 16-year-old had been found injured near the metro station. When they reached the hospital, they were told he had died.

The father alleged that his son was being regularly harassed by three teachers and the school principal. Friends had reportedly told him one teacher had been threatening the boy for the past four days with expulsion and a transfer certificate.

He further claimed that another teacher had once pushed the teenager during class.

Dramatics Class Triggered Breakdown

Recounting Tuesday’s events, the father said his son fell during a dramatics class and was mocked by the teacher for “overacting.” When the boy cried, the teacher allegedly told him he could cry as much as he wanted, and it would not matter. The principal was reportedly present at the time but did not intervene.

The father also said his son had previously complained of mental harassment by staff, and the family had raised concerns with the school but saw no change.

They avoided stronger action, he said, because Class 10 board exams were approaching.

“His exams were due in one or two months… I did not want to disturb anything,” he told PTI, adding that the family had assured the boy he would be shifted to a new school after exams.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Metro Suicide News DELHI NEWS
