Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jammu, Sept 25 (PTI) Appealing to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday came out in defence of the Congress and said it is the BJP’s habit to blame others for its own failures, and the violence in Leh was no different.

Four persons were killed and more than 80 others were injured in widespread clashes amid a shutdown in Ladakh on Wednesday, as hundreds of protesters supporting the movement for statehood to Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution turned violent, setting the BJP office and several vehicles in Leh on fire.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the flood-affected villages in Reasi district, Abdullah said the lieutenant governor-led Ladakh administration should see why it failed in the first place to take necessary measures to maintain peace.

Asked about the BJP blaming the Congress for the violence in Leh on Wednesday, Abdullah said, “The government (in Ladakh) is theirs (BJP's). When they fail, they blame someone else.

"Had the Congress been so powerful that it could cause riots in Ladakh, why didn't the party form the council (in October 2020)? Who won the last council elections in Ladakh? The BJP, while the Congress lost badly. When things go wrong, the BJP people always come up with excuses,” the chief minister said.

He also claimed that it is the BJP's habit to blame others.

Responding to a related question, Abdullah said the violence in Leh was the result of the administration's failure.

“When such things happen, it is the administration which is the first to fail. The administration should see why it failed. Blaming someone else will not not help,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister also said the situation in Ladakh was bad and it was very unfortunate that four lives were lost and many others injured.

"I would appeal to people to not take the law in their hands, and follow the path of peace. The government of India should pay attention to their legitimate demands," Abdullah said.

Abdullah also said that he would like to see a peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the region, along with brotherhood between Kargil and Leh.

"They asked for a Union territory, and got it. Let them progress as much as they can under the UT,” Abdullah said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)