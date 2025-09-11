Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDetained J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Father Hospitalised, Apologises For Son's Actions

Detained J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Father Hospitalised, Apologises For Son's Actions

Following his son AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the PSA, Shamas Udin Malik was briefly hospitalised due to stress. Upon release, he apologised for his son's language towards DC.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) Shamas Udin Malik, the father of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, was briefly hospitalised here on Thursday due to weakness and stress following his son's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

After he was released from the hospital, Shamas Udin Malik apologised for the language used by his son for the deputy commissioner and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to facilitate his release by scrapping the charges against him under the stringent PSA.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders rushed Shamas Udin Malik for a medical check-up after he collapsed at his Gandhinagar accommodation due to weakness caused by stress following his son's detention. After the brief medical examination, he addressed the media at an AAP function.

"He was exhausted due to days of long travel. He is stressed and has been ailing for the last few days. We rushed him to a hospital as he collapsed", Aayan Malik, a member of the family, said.

Talking to reporters here, Shamas Udin Malik said, "I apologise to all of you. Whatever he (Mehraj Malik) has done, I apologise for that. If he has any connection with any party, I apologise for that as well. I request you to release my son." Seeking withdrawal of the PSA charges against his son, he said, "The government here under the LG sahib and also in Delhi, they can return my son. I want nothing else, I only want my son back, released." He said he is yet to speak to his son but apologised for his language if it has hurt anyone.

"For the words he has used, I apologise for those," he said, replying to questions about his son's alleged abusive remarks against the deputy commissioner and his family.

Asserting his efforts to reach out to the LG, Shamas Udin Malik said, "I also went to meet LG sahib, but they did not allow me to meet him. However, I met CM sahib. I have full trust that LG sahib and Modi sahib will definitely do justice with us and bring him back." "We humbly urge the prime minister and the LG to release him and reunite our family," he added.

Shamas Udin Malik said his son is the voice of the poor, neither a thief nor a goon, contrary to how some people describe him.

"If they say he should not work, then we will not let him work, but kindly bring him back. I am going door to door seeking his release. I have been sick for four days, yet I am going everywhere and asking for my son's release. I was even hospitalised," he said.

The father of the MLA said he had sent his son to the deputy commissioner so that he could apologise, but he was arrested on the spot. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP Jammu Kashmir MEHRAJ Malik
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
‘No Judicial Terrorism, But Can’t Sit Idle If…’: CJI Gavai On Governors’ Assent To Bills, SC Reserves Verdict
Cities
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
Omar Abdullah Slams Centre Over Sanjay Singh's 'House Arrest': 'Law And Order Misused'
World
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
Who Is Kulman Ghising? Electrical Engineer Pipped To Be Nepal PM As Balen Shah Steps Aside
India
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Promises ‘Dynamic, Explosive Proof’ As He Renews ‘H-Bomb’ Claim Over ‘Vote Chori’: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget