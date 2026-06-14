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HomeCitiesJaipur: Two Suspended After Power Cut Disrupts Ashwini Vaishnaw's Press Conference

Jaipur: Two Suspended After Power Cut Disrupts Ashwini Vaishnaw's Press Conference

The power utility also issued a charge-sheet to superintending engineer R P Gupta, seeking his explanation of the incident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 09:06 AM (IST)

Jaipur: Three days after a power outage disrupted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's press conference at the BJP office in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd on Saturday suspended an assistant engineer and an electrician for alleged negligence, and issued a charge-sheet to another officer.

The action followed an inquiry into the June 11 incident, when a power failure at the state BJP headquarters interrupted Vaishnaw's media interaction.

The minister had to address reporters in the dark for around 10 minutes after the electricity supply was disrupted thrice.

The power department and the state government faced criticism over the outage, caused by tripping at the 400 KV grid sub-station in Heerapura.

Taking serious note of the incident, Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar had appointed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Based on the findings, the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (RVPNL) has now suspended assistant engineer Vipin Verma and electrician Babu Singh, both posted at the Heerapura sub-station, with immediate effect, officials said.

The power utility also issued a charge-sheet to superintending engineer R P Gupta, seeking his explanation of the incident.

“The disciplinary action was taken after the inquiry report found lapses in the handling of the power infrastructure that led to the disruption,” an official said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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