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English NewsCitiesJaipur: Dairy Owner Killed After Unnumbered Thar Hits Scooty, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Jaipur: Dairy Owner Killed After Unnumbered Thar Hits Scooty, CCTV Footage Surfaces

The CCTV footage clearly shows Naval Sharma travelling on his scooter at a slow speed. Meanwhile, a black Thar without a number plate approached from behind at high speed and suddenly lost control.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

Jaipur witnessed another incident of reckless driving after a speeding black Thar SUV hit a scooter rider from behind near the airport in the Sanganer area on Saturday at around 7 am. The accident resulted in the death of 58-year-old dairy operator Naval Sharma. CCTV footage of the entire incident has now surfaced, capturing the accident.

Black Thar Seen Losing Control In CCTV Footage

The CCTV footage clearly shows Naval Sharma travelling on his scooter at a slow speed. Meanwhile, a black Thar without a number plate approached from behind at high speed and suddenly lost control. The Thar swerved towards the side of the road and rammed into the scooter rider.

The impact was so severe that the scooter rider sustained critical injuries. After the accident, the Thar driver did not stop at the spot and fled along with the vehicle.

Police Scan CCTV Footage To Trace Thar

After receiving information about the incident, police launched an investigation. Since the Thar did not have a number plate, police have so far been unable to trace the vehicle or identify its driver.

Police are preparing a sub-route chart and examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas to track down the Thar involved in the accident.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, police have registered a case against the unidentified driver. CCTV footage from other nearby areas is also being examined to identify the fleeing Thar and its driver.

Published at : 21 Sep 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Jaipur News #Rajasthan Jaipur Thar Accident
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