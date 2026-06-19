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HomeCitiesOdisha Suspends Senior IPS Officer Dayal Gangwar Over Harassment Claims Linked To Lynched GRP Constable

Odisha Suspends Senior IPS Officer Dayal Gangwar Over Harassment Claims Linked To Lynched GRP Constable

Odisha government suspended IPS officer Dayal Gangwar after an inquiry into allegations that GRP constable Soumya Swain, who was lynched in May, faced harassment while serving under him.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior IPS Dayal Gangwar suspended over constable harassment allegations.
  • Constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was lynched following a rape accusation.
  • Family alleged Gangwar mentally harassed Swain, forcing personal chores.

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was suspended over allegations of harassment levelled by the family of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, who was lynched on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar last month.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the suspension of Gangwar, who was serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department, said a statement issued on Thursday.

Gangwar's name had surfaced during the investigation into the lynching of Swain, who was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death in Bhingarpur-Kaja in the Balianta Police Station area on May 7.

The mob attack took place after a woman accused the constable of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, according to police.

As the incident triggered a furore in the state, Swain's family had alleged that he was subjected to both physical and mental harassment by Gangwar, who was then ADG (Communication), and demanded that he be brought within the ambit of the investigation.

The 1998-batch IPS officer was subsequently transferred and posted as OSD in the Home Department by the state government.

Following this, ADG (Railways) Arun Bothra was directed to conduct an inquiry into allegations that Gangwar had subjected Swain to mental harassment by allegedly compelling him to perform personal and domestic chores unrelated to official duties.

Bothra was also tasked with examining whether the stress described in Swain's personal diary had any bearing on the circumstances leading to his death. The inquiry report was submitted to the DGP last month.

The opposition BJD had also raised questions over the alleged connection between the deceased constable and the senior IPS officer, who was ADG (Railways) two years back and supposedly knew Swain since then.

The party claimed that Swain had been engaged in work at Gangwar's residence and gymnasium instead of performing official police duties.

As part of the probe into the mob-lynching case, the state government had earlier suspended four police personnel, disengaged two home guards and transferred the inspector-in-charge of Balianta police station over their alleged roles and conduct in the incident.

Police have so far arrested 18 persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the lynching. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was suspended in connection with the GRP constable's death?

Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was suspended over allegations of harassment by the family of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, who was lynched last month.

What were the allegations against Dayal Gangwar?

Swain's family alleged Gangwar subjected him to physical and mental harassment. He was accused of compelling Swain to perform personal and domestic chores.

What happened to GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain?

Soumya Ranjan Swain was lynched on May 7 in Bhingarpur-Kaja after a woman accused him of attempted rape. Police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the incident.

Published at : 19 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha IPS Bhubaneswar News Soumya Ranjan Swain
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