IndiGo Cancels Nine Flights At Agartala Airport

Agartala: IndiGo has cancelled nine flights at the MBB Airport here on Sunday, an official said.

"Due to the ongoing problem, IndiGo has cancelled nine scheduled flights (arrival and departure) from MBB Airport on Sunday. But it will operate two flights as scheduled," MBB Airport Director KM Nehra told PTI.

IndiGo operates 11 flights from Agartala airport, out of which nine were cancelled on Sunday.

On Saturday also IndiGo had cancelled nine flights from Agartala airport.

Other flights - one from Akasa Airline and three of Air India Express will fly as scheduled from the airport, he said.

Nehra said flight operations of IndiGo are likely to be restored from Monday.

Due to the cancellation of IndiGo flights, the airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Agartala route have risen substantially.

The flight fare in the Agartala-Kolkata route, which was at Rs 3,200 even last week, has risen to Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 per ticket.

On the cancellation of flights, a senior state government official said, "We are keeping a close eye on the situation. Since this is a nationwide problem, we have little role. We have not received any official communication on the increase in frequency of train service to tide over the situation".

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations.

