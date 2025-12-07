Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndiGo Cancels Nine Flights At Agartala Airport

IndiGo Cancels Nine Flights At Agartala Airport

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Agartala: IndiGo has cancelled nine flights at the MBB Airport here on Sunday, an official said.

"Due to the ongoing problem, IndiGo has cancelled nine scheduled flights (arrival and departure) from MBB Airport on Sunday. But it will operate two flights as scheduled," MBB Airport Director KM Nehra told PTI.

IndiGo operates 11 flights from Agartala airport, out of which nine were cancelled on Sunday.

On Saturday also IndiGo had cancelled nine flights from Agartala airport.

Other flights - one from Akasa Airline and three of Air India Express will fly as scheduled from the airport, he said.

Nehra said flight operations of IndiGo are likely to be restored from Monday.

Due to the cancellation of IndiGo flights, the airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Agartala route have risen substantially.

The flight fare in the Agartala-Kolkata route, which was at Rs 3,200 even last week, has risen to Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 per ticket.

On the cancellation of flights, a senior state government official said, "We are keeping a close eye on the situation. Since this is a nationwide problem, we have little role. We have not received any official communication on the increase in frequency of train service to tide over the situation".

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo IndiGo Agartala Flight
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
India
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget