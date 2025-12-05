Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight

Delhi Airport stated in it recent advisory that IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on December 5 have been cancelled till midnight today.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi's IGI Airport till midnight today as the operational disruptions continue. The crisis is said to have been caused due to the new November 1 Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms that have hit IndiGo the hardest in the phase two implementation.

A passenger advisory issued by the Delhi Airport stated: "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are CANCELLED till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled."

It further stated that the on-ground teams are working with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable experience for the passengers.

"Passengers requiring any medical support can connect with our Ground staff or Help Desk or the medical staff in the Self Medication Room at T3 Domestic Pier junction, Post Security Self Medication room in T2 and Departure Medical Centre at T1," it added.

Meanwhile, more than 600 IndiGo flights were cancelled alone on Friday as the operational disruptions continued. Delhi Airport was the worst-hit among all the other major airports. The airline also cancelled all flights departing from Chennai till 6 PM today.

The airline on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that full operational normalcy might not return until February 10, 2026. The airline cited planning errors in rolling out the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms as the primary cause of recent disruptions. IndiGo warned that flight cancellations would continue until December 8, with reduced services expected thereafter. 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a top-level review meeting to evaluate the ongoing flight chaos. Expressing sharp dissatisfaction, he criticised IndiGo’s handling of the FDTL implementation despite ample lead time, signalling the government’s concern over the airline’s operational management.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
