Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndependence Day 2025: RPF, Dog Squad Intensify Patrolling At New Delhi Station As Security Beefed Up

Independence Day 2025: RPF, Dog Squad Intensify Patrolling At New Delhi Station As Security Beefed Up

In preparation for Independence Day, New Delhi Railway Station has heightened security with increased RPF patrols, dog squads, and thorough luggage checks. Delhi Police have implemented traffic restrictions.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Security measures have been intensified at the New Delhi Railway Station ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducting round-the-clock patrolling alongside their dog squad.

Inspector RPF and in charge of New Delhi Railway Station, Yashwant Singh, said the force is maintaining a high alert in view of Independence Day.

Singh said, "We are on high alert in view of Independence Day. Security personnel are deployed at all entry-exit gates, and luggage is being thoroughly checked."

He said additional staff, including dog squads, have been positioned at multiple locations and that the RPF is also focusing on public reassurance.

"Additional security personnel have been deployed on platforms and other places. We are also taking the help of dog squads. We also conducted a flag march to create a sense of security among people," said the Inspector.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, announced stringent traffic restrictions across the national capital.

"Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over... We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there...," he said.

Last week, on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to the officials, two meetings at different levels were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

District DCPs, Special CP, Joint CP, Zonal incharge and Sector incharge of the Red Fort were present in the meeting, stated a senior police official.

It was the final stage discussion on the multiple layers of security which would be in place at the Red Fort, along with the anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day RPF Dog Squad New Delhi Station Independence Day 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
India
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case, Cites BJP Leaders' Remarks
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case
India
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget