IIT Bombay Student Death: CCTV Shows Sahil Wakode Looking At Phone, Professor Taking Him Aside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police examining all CCTV footage to reconstruct events.

A new development has emerged in the suicide case of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, with CCTV footage from inside the examination hall now coming to light. The footage, recorded between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm on September 18, appears to show Wakode looking at an object in his pocket shortly before the examination ended. A professor supervising the exam, Suryanarayan Doolla, is then seen approaching him and questioning him.

Investigators are examining the footage to reconstruct what happened inside the hall.

What CCTV Shows

According to the footage, around 15 minutes before the examination was due to end, Wakode briefly bends down and appears to look at something kept in his pocket.

Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who was supervising the examination, then approaches Wakode and appears to question him. The CCTV footage subsequently shows the professor taking Wakode away from the other students.

Investigators are now examining the footage to establish what conversation took place between the student and the professor and what happened immediately afterwards.

Crime Branch Checks CCTV

According to police, Wakode left the examination hall and reached his hostel at around 1:25 pm. CCTV footage does not show him leaving his room afterwards.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage from the examination hall, the IIT Bombay campus and the hostel. Investigators are attempting to connect the footage and establish a detailed timeline of events on September 18.

Also Read: ‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT Bombay

Student Found Dead In Hostel

Wakode, a 20-year-old BTech student from Yavatmal district, was found dead in his room at Hostel 4 on the Powai campus on the evening of September 18.

The incident took place hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. Professor Doolla filed a report about the incident in accordance with the institute's procedure.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Death: Crime Branch Scans CCTV Footage, Protests Erupt On Campus