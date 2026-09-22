‘My Son Was Suffering’: Sahil Wakode’s Parents Allege Torture, Casteist Abuse At IIT Bombay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student died after alleged exam cheating; police investigating.

Parents demand swift justice, alleging son's suffering.

Father named two; mother alleged son endured caste abuse.

The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have spoken out days after his death, demanding a swift investigation and action against those they allege were responsible for his suffering. His father, Ravindra Wakode, urged the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to complete its probe quickly, while his mother, Sonali Wakode, said the family trusted the investigation and the Constitution to deliver justice.

Parents Seek Justice

Speaking after visiting the Crime Branch, Ravindra Wakode urged police to arrest Shireesh Kedare and Suryanarayana Doolla, naming the two in connection with his allegations. The claims have not been established in court.

Ravindra described his son as a bright student, pointing to his performance in the IIT Advanced examination. He also said allegations that Sahil had cheated were being levelled against him.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the IIT Bombay suicide case, deceased Sahil Wakode's father, Ravindra Wakode, says, "I came to the Crime Branch today. My request to everyone is to complete the investigation as soon as possible and arrest those who are involved, namely Shireesh Kedare and… pic.twitter.com/3sjYk8L5Jl — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026

Recalling his conversations with his son, Ravindra said he had encouraged him to endure his difficulties at IIT Bombay, believing his future would improve after completing his studies.

“I made a mistake by telling him this,” he said.

Mother Alleges Caste Abuse

Sahil’s mother, Sonali, said the family wanted justice for what she described as atrocities against her son. She questioned why Dalit students were dying by suicide and said the family had tried to support him mentally.

She recalled visiting Sahil on September 13 and said he had told her and his father that he was being “tortured” and subjected to casteist slurs.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the IIT Bombay suicide case, deceased Sahil Wakode's mother, Sonali Wakode, says, "I have lost my child. I know the pain I am going through. Please give justice to my son. Please ensure justice for the atrocities committed against him. Why is it that Dalit… https://t.co/GsuXDr4J9S pic.twitter.com/CltDS4lfTP — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026

Sonali said the family had encouraged Sahil to persevere because they believed he had a bright future. In hindsight, she said, they felt they should have taken him away from the institute.

“I have full faith in the administration and in the Constitution. My child will get justice,” she said.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Death: Crime Branch Scans CCTV Footage, Protests Erupt On Campus

Probe Underway

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage from the examination hall and hostel to reconstruct Sahil’s movements before his death.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on September 19 following protests on campus. IIT Bombay also removed Suryanarayana Doolla as dean of Administrative Affairs amid the protests. A case alleging abetment and caste discrimination has been registered in connection with Sahil’s death.

Sahil, a 22-year-old BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18. He had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination earlier that day.

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