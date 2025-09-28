'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email

Jammu Airport was placed on high alert on Sunday after authorities received a threatening email referencing a “bomb blast” and stating, “I have reached.” Promptly responding to the warning, airport security teams initiated thorough checks, and initial scans by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found no immediate threat. Detailed searches are still ongoing.

Security agencies reacted swiftly to the alert, with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CISF, the Border Security Force (BSF), and other personnel launching a coordinated operation across the airport premises. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were deployed to ensure there was no danger to passengers or staff.

Officials said the entire airport was carefully screened, with extra barricades and frisking points added as part of precautionary measures. While preliminary investigations indicate the email appears to be a hoax, authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance.

Flights at Jammu Airport continued to operate, though passengers experienced minor delays due to the intensified security checks. Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the threat and determine who was behind the alarming message.