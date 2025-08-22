A 10-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a teenager during a robbery attempt at her home in Hyderabad earlier this week. Police have detained the accused teenager four days after the murder.

The 14-year-old boy, a class 10 student, had scaled the wall of the girl's house to steal a cricket bat of her brother, police told news agency PTI.

When the girl noticed him, she tried to stop him by holding his shirt. However, the boy got angry and stabbed her, leading to her death.

The incident took place on August 18 when the girl's parents were away at work. The girl's six-year-old brother was at school. It was only when the victim's father, a mechanic, returned home mid-afternoon to pick up a lunchbox for their son that he found his daughter dead. She was lying on a cot in her house with stab wounds, PTI reported.

According to a report by NDTV, the girl was stabbed 21 times.

Following the incident, police formed several teams to investigate the girl's killing. A man in the neighbourhood informed the police of the boy's suspicious movements on Thursday.

The police then visited his school, but he refused to speak. A raid was conducted at the teenager's house, which led to the recovery of the bloodstained knife and clothes from his residence, The Indian Express reported.

Shockingly, the teenager had had detailed his plan on a piece of paper before carrying out the attack. The note, allegedly written by him, has now surfaced online and gone viral.

Police told PTI that the boy has confessed to his crime and that the details of the case would be officially released on August 23.

The juvenile is said to be 14 years old, which is being verified by the police. Police are also investigating why the boy entered the house with a knife if he wanted to steal a cricket bat.