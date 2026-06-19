Hyderabad Food Scam Busted: 110 Kg Adulterated Chicken Seized In Charminar Raid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two detained; officials warned against severe health risks.

Telangana: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team, along with Food Safety officials, raided an illegal fast-food godown in the Charminar area and seized around 110 kg of adulterated fried chicken, reused cooking oil, and banned food colourants.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials inspected Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown in New Laad Bazar's Panch Mohalla locality. During the raid, authorities found food being prepared and stored in extremely unhygienic conditions, raising serious concerns over public health and food safety.

Investigators discovered that the unit was operating without a mandatory FSSAI licence and was allegedly using prohibited artificial colours, including MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red, in food preparation. Officials also found reused stale cooking oil, lack of water quality certification, absence of pest-control measures, and poor sanitation standards across the premises.

During the operation, authorities seized:

110 kg of prepared fried chicken

Six tins of loose cooking oil (15 litres each)

Multiple packets of artificial chemical food colours



Two persons allegedly involved in running the illegal operation were detained by police.

Officials warned that consumption of such adulterated food could lead to food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, gastrointestinal infections, allergic reactions, and long-term health complications, including liver-related illnesses caused by contaminated oil and unsafe additives.

A case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other relevant laws. The accused, along with the seized material, have been handed over for further legal proceedings.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration, Hyderabad City Police urged citizens to purchase food only from licensed establishments and verify FSSAI compliance before consumption.

Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant while purchasing food and avoid items that appear suspicious or contain unnatural colours. Citizens have also been encouraged to report any unsafe food practices through the designated toll-free helpline.

Officials stressed that community participation plays a crucial role in maintaining food safety standards and safeguarding public health across the city.