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HomeCitiesHyderabad Food Scam Busted: 110 Kg Adulterated Chicken Seized In Charminar Raid

Hyderabad Food Scam Busted: 110 Kg Adulterated Chicken Seized In Charminar Raid

Banned additives, reused cooking oil, and 110 kg of suspicious food stock, Hyderabad authorities uncovered a disturbing food safety scandal

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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  • Two detained; officials warned against severe health risks.

Telangana: In a major crackdown on food adulteration, Hyderabad Police's H-FAST team, along with Food Safety officials, raided an illegal fast-food godown in the Charminar area and seized around 110 kg of adulterated fried chicken, reused cooking oil, and banned food colourants.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials inspected Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown in New Laad Bazar's Panch Mohalla locality. During the raid, authorities found food being prepared and stored in extremely unhygienic conditions, raising serious concerns over public health and food safety.

Investigators discovered that the unit was operating without a mandatory FSSAI licence and was allegedly using prohibited artificial colours, including MSK Lion Green and Raspberry Red, in food preparation. Officials also found reused stale cooking oil, lack of water quality certification, absence of pest-control measures, and poor sanitation standards across the premises.

During the operation, authorities seized:

110 kg of prepared fried chicken

Six tins of loose cooking oil (15 litres each)

Multiple packets of artificial chemical food colours


Two persons allegedly involved in running the illegal operation were detained by police.

Officials warned that consumption of such adulterated food could lead to food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, gastrointestinal infections, allergic reactions, and long-term health complications, including liver-related illnesses caused by contaminated oil and unsafe additives.

A case has been registered at Hussainialam Police Station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other relevant laws. The accused, along with the seized material, have been handed over for further legal proceedings.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration, Hyderabad City Police urged citizens to purchase food only from licensed establishments and verify FSSAI compliance before consumption.

Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant while purchasing food and avoid items that appear suspicious or contain unnatural colours. Citizens have also been encouraged to report any unsafe food practices through the designated toll-free helpline.
Officials stressed that community participation plays a crucial role in maintaining food safety standards and safeguarding public health across the city.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the potential health risks of consuming this adulterated food?

Consumption can cause food poisoning, vomiting, diarrhoea, and gastrointestinal infections. Long-term health complications, including liver-related illnesses from contaminated oil, are also a risk.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
HYderabad Police Telangana Food Safety H-FAST Charminar Raid
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