Hyderabad Delivery Worker Falls Into Drain; Phone Lost, Bike Damaged

Hyderabad Delivery Worker Falls Into Drain; Phone Lost, Bike Damaged

A Hyderabad food delivery worker fell into an open drain during heavy rain, losing his phone and damaging his bike. The Telangana gig workers’ union has demanded Zomato take responsibility.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:57 AM (IST)

In a tragic incident during Hyderabad’s heavy rains, a food delivery rider fell into an open drain while on duty, sparking outrage and fresh calls for worker safety measures.

The delivery guy, identified as Syed Farhan, was completing an active order for Zomato on Saturday when he lost control and fell into the uncovered drain. While he escaped with his life, the mishap left him without his phone as it got lost in the water, and also with a damaged motorcycle.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) condemned the incident, calling it the result of companies putting profits above the safety of those on the frontlines. “This is not just an accident, it’s a direct consequence of platforms prioritising earnings over human lives. God spared Farhan this time, but tomorrow another worker may not be as fortunate,” said TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union also shared a video of Farhan searching for his phone in the drain water with neck deep in tha water.

Check Out The Video

The TGPWU demanded that Zomato replace Farhan’s lost phone, repair his damaged bike, and compensate him for the income lost due to the incident. Salauddin further urged food delivery platforms to stop risking workers’ lives in hazardous weather, provide fair rain and surge bonuses, and share real-time weather updates so riders can make safer decisions.

Ask For Help

“This is not about a Rs 10 or Rs 15 rain bonus,” Salauddin stressed. “It’s about whether a worker returns home alive.”

TGPWU also pushed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to hold delivery platforms accountable. According to the union, the civic body has repeatedly warned aggregator companies about the dangers of dispatching riders in extreme conditions—warnings that, they allege, continue to go unheeded.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:57 AM (IST)

Heavy Rain Zomato Hyderabad Food Delivery Worker Open Drain Lost Phone Damaged Bike Telangana Gig Workers Union
Read more
