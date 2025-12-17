Hyderabad Boy, 9, Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment Over School Uniform

Hyderabad was left in shock after a nine-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide following distress over being mocked at school for not wearing his uniform properly. The child, identified as Prashanth, a Class 4 student from Chandanagar, was found hanging in the washroom of his home on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to investigators, Prashanth returned home from school visibly upset. At the time of the incident, he was alone at home. Police said the child went into the bathroom and used his school ID card lanyard. When he did not come out for a long time, family members became worried and knocked on the door. After receiving no response, they forced it open and found him unresponsive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family in Shock, No Prior Warning Signs

Prashanth’s father, Shankar, who works as a watchman in the apartment complex where the family lives, told media that his son was usually cheerful and active, with no visible signs of distress earlier. Shankar had previously worked as a driver at the same school where Prashanth studied. The family originally hails from Kothapalli village in Medak district. Prashanth was the younger of two sons born to Shankar and his wife, Parvathi.

Police confirmed that Prashanth’s mother was not at home at the time of the incident. The sequence of events is being reconstructed through statements from family members, teachers, and classmates.

Bullying, School Environment Under Scrutiny

Investigators are probing whether Prashanth was mocked by classmates over his school uniform or whether he faced reprimand at school that day, which may have contributed to his distress. Officials said they are examining the school’s disciplinary practices and peer interactions to determine if bullying played a role.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered at Chandanagar Police Station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Authorities reiterated that schools are governed by strict anti-bullying norms. Depending on the findings, consequences can range from counselling and corrective measures to suspension or other action, in line with regulations.

(If you or someone you know is struggling or in distress, please reach out to a trusted person or a local mental health helpline for immediate support.)